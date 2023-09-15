Soul Covenant Announced for PS VR2, PC, and Quest 2 - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Thirdverse has announced Soul Covenant for PlayStation VR 2, PC via Steam, and Quest 2. It will launch in the first half of 204.

The game will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2023 from September 21 to 24.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Challenge your fate like never before.

Set in a near-future desolate Japan, this game depicts a fierce battle between humanity and machines.

That ecstatic feeling when overcoming the seemingly impossible challenge of certain doom will reward those who brave the storm.

The moving experience of a story of life told through death. It is through the eyes of the fallen and the experiences of the vanquished that you will find their sacrifices serve to guide your hand in retribution.

A virtual reality tactical action game experience with a high level of immersion, where the player will be one with the protagonist and take on a battle for the fate of the world.

Staff

The game is being developed as the culmination of virtual reality action that Thirdverse has cultivated so far. In addition to the immersive action, the game aims to create a more dramatic world by assembling a team of exceptional creators in each field, such as story, music, and character design. Please look forward to the soul-stirring battle sensation and emotional experience they have created.

Director and Scenario Writer: Teruhiro Shimogawa (Soul Sacrifice series, Mega Man Battle Network series, Ace Attorney Investigations 2, etc.)

Teruhiro Shimogawa (Soul Sacrifice series, Mega Man Battle Network series, Ace Attorney Investigations 2, etc.) Character Designer: Shogo Matsuo (NieR Re[in]carnation, BLADE XLORD, etc.)

Shogo Matsuo (NieR Re[in]carnation, BLADE XLORD, etc.) Composer: Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Cross, Xenogears Episode I, New Light Myth: Palutena’s Mirror, Soul Sacrifice series, Inazuma Eleven series, Xenoblade series, Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignis, etc.)

Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Cross, Xenogears Episode I, New Light Myth: Palutena’s Mirror, Soul Sacrifice series, Inazuma Eleven series, Xenoblade series, Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignis, etc.) Producer: Koh Okamura (Blue Dragon, The Last Story, Soul Sacrifice series, DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate, etc.)

Koh Okamura (Blue Dragon, The Last Story, Soul Sacrifice series, DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate, etc.) Executive Producer: Teruyuki Toriyama (Soul Sacrifice series, Bloodborne, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon’s Souls, etc.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles