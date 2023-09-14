Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 598 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Aspyr has announced Tomb Raider I-III Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on February 13, 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Discover Lara Croft’s original adventures, lovingly restored.

Play the original three Tomb Raider adventures: for the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.

Included Game Titles

Tomb Raider I and “The Unfinished Business” Expansion

and “The Unfinished Business” Expansion Tomb Raider II and “The Gold Mask” Expansion

and “The Gold Mask” Expansion Tomb Raider III and “The Lost Artifact” Expansion

Key Features:

Solve Ancient Mysteries – Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time.

– Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time. Globe-trotting Adventure – Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths.

– Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths. Lovingly Restored – Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles