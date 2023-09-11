Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace Headed to Consoles on September 22 - News

Ratalaika Games announced Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 22 for $5.99 / £5.99 / €5.99.

The game first released for PC Engine in Japan in April 1991. It has since been released on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PSP, Nintendo Wii, and Nintendo Wii U.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Initially released in 1992, Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace is bringing its nostalgic flavor of platform action to consoles.

Join bionic heroes Arnold and Sonya on their mission to defend the world from an alien invasion. Jump, fly and blast your way through levels full of robotic alien baddies, take down epic bosses, and save your allies from the clutches of evil.

Features:

Platform action shooting gameplay.

Cooperative two-player mode.

Battle huge bosses.

Different shader options to adjust how the game looks!

The sequel to Cyber Citizen Shockman.

