The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Has Sold Over 60 Million Units

Bethesda's Todd Howard in an interview with IGN revealed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has sold over 60 million units since it first released in 2011.

This figure is up from 30 million units sold in November 2016.

"We're sitting here, it’s 12 years after Skyrim, we’re looking at a game that has over 60 million copies [sold], and all these people playing it, are still playing it," said Howard. "So we have learned that we need to build in from the beginning. A game that has this long term play thought of. Hopefully, people are playing Starfield a long time from now."

With over 60 million units sold, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the best-selling video games of all time.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim first released for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC on November 11, 2011, followed by the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 28, 2016, the Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2017, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11, 2011.

