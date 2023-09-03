Armored Core VI Tops the New Zealand Charts, Immortals of Aveum Debuts in 10th - Sales

/ 154 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 27, 2023.

Immortals of Aveum debuted in 10th place.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in third place, and Red Dead Redemption is in fourth place.

EA Sports UFC 4 is in fifth place, Metro Exodus is in sixth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption EA Sports UFC 4 Metro Exodus Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Online Madden NFL 24 Immortals of Aveum - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles