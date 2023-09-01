Pinball M Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Zen Studios has announced Pinball M for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We are thrilled to bring this new pinball platform to our players with a killer lineup of new licensed tables," said Zen Studios chief operating officer Mel Kirk. "Over the years, there have been many mature themes that we’ve wanted to explore on our pinball tables. Pinball M allows Zen to fully embrace M-rated source material and create authentic pinball experiences based on our favorite horror and irreverent themes."

Pinball M will launch with five horrifying tables inspired by world class IPs, including Chucky’s Killer Pinball in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, Dead by Daylight Pinball in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, and Zen’s own Wrath of the Elder Gods Director’s Cut.

To round out the launch, Zen is also developing two other tables that will be revealed later. Each Pinball M table is fully loaded with gameplay designed to keep players on the edge of their seats, featuring assets inspired by their source material for an authentic experience.

And the terror doesn’t stop when the game is over! Pinball M introduces a new nerve-rattling Play Corner feature in the table menu, which immerses players in a 3D environment that’s themed to match each table’s horror-inspired design, with wickedly fun customization options that make each Play Corner unique. Players can craft their own personal corner of horrors in the game with eerie decorative elements which can be earned through gameplay. With Play Corners, you’ll be drawn deeper into the terrifying world of each pinball table—you may never want to leave!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

