Scorn Headed to PS5 on October 3

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ebb Software announced the first-person atmospheric horror game, Scorn, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 3.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the release date for Scorn on PlayStation 5 and bring our nightmarish experience to a whole new set of players," said Ebb Software game director Ljubomir Peklar.

"We’ve taken full advantage of the DualSense’s capabilities to heighten the level of immersion when playing on PlayStation 5. From the haptic feedback of the controller which varies depending on the in-game sound and intensity of the situation to the adaptive triggers which make every tool and weapon feel unique. The introduction of these features take Scorn‘s horrors to a whole new level, gripping players in an entirely fresh way."

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Scorn first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass in October 2022.

