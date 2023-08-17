Xbox 360 Store to Close in July 2024 - News

/ 463 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced the Xbox 360 Store will be shutting down in July 2024.

The ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace will no longer be available to do on July 29, 2024. The Microsoft Movies & TV app will also no longer function on the Xbox 360.

The ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC already purchased will not be affected by this change. Previously purchased Xbox 360 content will be available to play on the Xbox 360, as well as the Xbox 360 games that are available on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via backward compatibility.

Read a Q&A below:

Can I still play my Xbox 360 games after July 2024?

Yes, you will still be able to play the games you purchased on Xbox 360. If you purchased the game digitally or have a physical disc, you can still jump in and play. If you’ve deleted a game that you have purchased, but you want to play again, you’ll still be able to re-download it.

What about multiplayer games via the Xbox network? Can I still play with my friends?

Yes. Even after July 2024, you will still be able to play games and connect with friends through multiplayer on the games you purchased, as long as the publisher still supports the online servers. You can still save your games and progress to the cloud, and if you choose to continue any of those available games on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, those cloud saves will transfer over.

Can I still buy and play Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles?

There is no impact to purchasing or playing backward-compatible Xbox 360 titles. After July 29, 2024, you will still be able to purchase hundreds of great backward-compatible Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games and DLC on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox.com. We believe in celebrating gaming’s rich history and have worked hard to preserve as many games as possible through our backward-compatibility program. You can find the full list of backward-compatible titles here.

For those who wish to continue playing Xbox 360 games on Xbox Series X|S, we’ve taken the time to enhance those titles so they look and play better than ever before, while staying true to the original version. You can play those Xbox 360 titles with FPS Boost, Auto HDR, and faster loading times.

How can I continue to stream and download Microsoft Movies & TV content I purchased on Xbox 360?

The Microsoft Movies & TV app is available on Windows devices running Windows 10 or later, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Any content that you’ve purchased from the Xbox 360 Store will remain in your library and be available to view on such devices. In addition, all purchased Movies & TV content eligible for Movies Anywhere can always be streamed and downloaded on the Movies Anywhere app or site. For more information, see: Movies Anywhere on Microsoft Movies & TV.

Where can I get more information?

If you have more questions, please visit our support page at https://support.xbox.com/help/xbox-360/store/xbox-360-marketplace-update

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles