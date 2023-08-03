Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue Arrives October 19 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Dreamloop Games announced Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 19.

"Inescapable: No Rules, No Escape isn’t a Death Game. Or, more accurately, it isn’t just a Death Game," said Dreamloop Games CEO Joni Lappalainen. "Here, your relationship with other characters is game-defining. It’s about how six months in the most insane circumstances you can imagine might change you. Player choices and actions matter more in Inescapable: No Rules, No Escape than almost any other game we’ve seen in the genre, and it isn’t just limited to dialogue choices."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescueis a narrative adventure set at a tropical island resort: you’ve been kidnapped and forced to participate in a twisted reality TV show with 10 strangers. At the end of their stay, they’ll each receive $500,000… if they survive.

On the island, there are no rules or laws for the contestants to follow. Their only imperatives are to survive and to entertain the depraved audience of the darkweb TV show on which they find themselves. Inescapable‘s story explores human nature and how far people will go for social clout, wealth, and their own desires—and how much further they might be willing to go when they have permission to ignore the rules.

The game experience will shift dramatically depending upon players’ choices, setting players upon unique paths in which characters will reveal different sides of who they are. Each path is a distinct journey with a unique theme and its own game mechanics, not just a distinct ending.

Key Features:

Multiple narrative paths.

A provocative character-driven story.

A diverse cast of characters with intriguing personalities and backstories.

Hours of voice-acted dialogue.

A full-length original soundtrack with music from Zero Escape‘s Shinji Hosoe and Matias Lehtoranta.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles