Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - June 2023

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

XSX|S Vs. XOne Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 32,069 - XSX|S

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,658,535 - XOne

Total Lead: 49,453 - XOne

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 22,364,983

Xbox One Total Sales: 22,414,436

June 2023 is the 32nd month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox One by 32,069 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox One has caught up with the Xbox Series X|S by 1.66 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently behind by 0.05 million units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 22.36 million units in 32 months, while the Xbox One sold 22.41 million units. Month 32 for the Xbox Series X|S is June 2023 and for the Xbox One is June 2016.

The Xbox One crossed 30 million in month 46, 40 million in month 61, and 50 million in month 81. The Xbox One has sold 57.96 million units lifetime. The Xbox Series X|S is 35.60 million units behind lifetime Xbox One sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

