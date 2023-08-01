Pikmin 4 Debuts on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Pikmin 4 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 29th week of 2023.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drop one spot each to second and third places, respectively. Minecraft remained in fourth place, while FIFA 23 dropped two spots to fifth place.

Pokémon: Sword / Shield re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and Pokémon: Scarlet / Violet is up two spots to seventh place. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is in eighth place, Nintendo Switch Sports is in ninth place, and Super Mario Odyssey rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of eight Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and two multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 29, 2023: Pikmin 4 - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft FIFA 23 Pokémon: Sword / Shield Pokémon: Scarlet / Violet New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Odyssey

