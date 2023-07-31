Rumor: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 986 Views
A remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is currently being developed at Virtuos Games, the studio that is currently co-developing the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.
This is according to a Reddit user who claims to be a former employee at Virtuos Games, in a deleted post on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, that was reported by Xfire.
The former employee claims Virtuos Games is working on five different projects. The biggest project is said to be called Altar, which is described as a "remaster/remake of Oblivion." It isn't known if it is a remaster or remake as the development team using a pairing system that uses "both an Unreal Engine 5 project, and the old Oblivion one."
Virtuos Games Paris is said to be leading development, however, Black Shamrock is helping the studio "for the art."
The former employees says the game is expected to be out before the end of 2024 or by early 2025, "depending mostly on if it's a remake or remaster."
Really hope this leaker is legit. Now that Xbox said in court proceedings that TES 6 is likely a 2028 or later release, 5 or more years away, TES fans could really use a remake of either Morrowind or Oblivion to help hold us over until TES 6 releases. Sure there are fan-made remakes of both Morrowind and Oblivion within the Skyrim engine in development, both aiming for release by 2025, but those aren't official remakes and of course will be PC only since they are Skyrim mods unlikely to be allowed on the console mod stores, so it would be nice to get an official remake on console.
I think this was my first western rpg, I played it for 20 minutes when it came out, got bored killing rats in the dungeon and gave up on it. A friend made me go back and play it saying it was a great game after you get out of the dungeon, so I did try it again years later and really loved the game and dlc. I would play the remake if it is true.
Similar story for me. I bought Oblivion as my first 360 game alongside my console. Made it through that rough first sewer dungeon and finally into the open world, which was glorious and beautiful graphically by early 2006 standards. Then I accidentally saved after stealing something with a guard attacking me, and ended up soft-locking the game as a result. Didn't want to do a restart and trudge through that sewer dungeon again, so I just quit the game. Years later, after playing and enjoying Fallout 3 and just a few months before Skyrim released I went back and restarted Oblivion to finish it before Skyrim released. It felt and looked quite dated by 2011, but I still enjoyed it (though not as much as Skyrim). Would definitely play a remake of Oblivion if they make one, or a remake of Morrowind since I never played it.
I tried playing it back in 06. I thought the graphics were ugly even back then. I will definitely check it out this time.
The decade of remakes and remaining live services/BR's: the generation.
We probably won't be seeing this till some of us hit 60.
I will lose my collective mind!!! Oblivion is by far my personal favorite Elder Scrolls game, so to see it properly modernized without the need for mods will be a godsend!
Although I still am looking forward to the Skyblivion mod, but that would put the 2 games near head to head with each other since the mod isn't expected to release till 2025.
Hope so, Skyrim is complete dogshit.
Will never understand the Skyrim hate from some classic Bethesda fans. Sure the RPG mechanics were more casualized than Morrowind and Oblivion, with simpler racial bonuses and the ability to level all skills equally instead of choosing major and minor skills, but what it lacked in detailed RPG mechanics it more than made up in terms of story, combat, voice acting, music, exploration, graphics, and animation improvements imho. Not to mention the fact that it's the most moddable Bethesda RPG to date. There is a reason why it is Bethesda's highest reviewed game yet, and the overall GOTY winner in 2011, a year with very strong competition like Zelda Skyward Sword, Portal 2, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Witcher 2, Uncharted 3, LA Noire, Gears of War 3, Dark Souls, and Arkham City, all of which got high 80's or above metascores.