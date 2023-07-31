Rumor: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is in Development - News

/ 986 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

A remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is currently being developed at Virtuos Games, the studio that is currently co-developing the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

This is according to a Reddit user who claims to be a former employee at Virtuos Games, in a deleted post on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, that was reported by Xfire.

The former employee claims Virtuos Games is working on five different projects. The biggest project is said to be called Altar, which is described as a "remaster/remake of Oblivion." It isn't known if it is a remaster or remake as the development team using a pairing system that uses "both an Unreal Engine 5 project, and the old Oblivion one."

Virtuos Games Paris is said to be leading development, however, Black Shamrock is helping the studio "for the art."

The former employees says the game is expected to be out before the end of 2024 or by early 2025, "depending mostly on if it's a remake or remaster."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles