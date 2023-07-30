Hasbro Wants Xbox to Release Activision's Transformers Games on Game Pass - News

/ 70 Views

by, posted 8 minutes ago

The team at Hasbro speaking in an interview with Transformers World was asked about the Transformers games released by Activision during the seventh generation of game and the team revealed Activision had lost the hard drives that the games are sitting on.

Hasbro is hoping that with Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard the games could be found and be added to Xbox Game Pass.

"Sadly, apparently Activision's not sure what hard drives they're on in their building," said the team. "When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that's very frustrating.

"Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they'll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it’s an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play."

Transformers games on the Xbox 360 includes Transformers the Game, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: War for Cybertron, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark. Some of them can be played on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility using a physical copy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles