Monster Hunter Now Launches September 14

Niantic and Capcom announced Monster Hunter Now will launch for iOS and Android on September 14. Pre-registration is now available.

View the Monster Hunter Now showcase below:

Read details on the game below:

A total of 13 monsters will be available in the game at worldwide launch: Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Paolumu, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos and Diablos. To learn more about these monsters visit here. These monsters will be found in unique habitats such as forest areas, desert areas, or swamp areas. As hunters explore around their towns, they’ll discover these habitats and find monsters specific to those areas.

Weapons: weapons including Sword & Shield, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Bow will be available at worldwide launch.

Most importantly, Monster Hunter Now will release worldwide on September 14, 2023. This collaboration between Capcom and Niantic has been years in the making, and we can’t wait to bring the world of Monster Hunter to the palm of your hands. In the meantime, don’t forget to pre-register for the game on iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play. The more pre-registrations we get leading up to the global release, the more rewards you can earn! Let’s work together to hit these global milestones and earn some great rewards at global launch.*

500,000 pre-registrations – Potion x10 and Paintball x3

1,000,000 pre-registrations – Founder Medal and Wander Pebble x3

2,000,000 pre-registrations – Special Pre-Order Makeup x2 and Item Box Expansion +500

3,000,000 pre-registrations – Special Pre-Order Makeup x2 and Double Rewards Ticket x3

5,000,000 pre-registrations – 10k Zenny and Item Box Expansion +500

(Item names and icons are subject to change)

