Microsoft Begins Rolling Out New Xbox Home UI

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft announced it has begun rolling out a new Xbox Home user interface on all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The new user interface has been designed from player feedback and will be rolling out over the course of the next few weeks.

"Improving the Home Experience has been truly a Team Xbox effort —from engineers to designers to researchers and many more," reads the Xbox Wire post on the new Xbox Home UI. "We started by investing in infrastructure that would allow us to try different layouts of the page with different content for different situations and customers. We then evaluated many different elements of the design process including what people interact with in the experience, how easy it is for people to complete the action they want to take, and how satisfied they are with the overall experience. Once we had a version that was ready to share, we started to roll it out to our Xbox Insiders.

"When we first showed Xbox Insiders what we were working on we heard your feedback clearly – you wanted more room to show off custom backgrounds or game art, quicker navigation options, and more personalization. Over the last 8 months since initial release, we’ve implemented changes to meet those requests and have a new Home that feels fresh, puts the focus on your games and apps, and creates space for beautiful backgrounds."

Here is the list of changes to the Xbox Home UI:

Makes it easy to go to your Library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings at the very top of your Home by introducing a quick access menu.

Creates more space for your personalized background by simplifying the layout and putting the games you recently played and other content and apps towards the bottom of the screen.

Adds an option to change your background to match the game you are highlighting in the recently played list.

Improves game discovery by introducing lists of games curated and personalized for you.

Allows you to customize your experience by pinning your favorite games, curated groups, and system groups like Quick Resume to Home.

Helps you find what’s going on in your community through the updated Friends & Community Updates row.

Shows you what media apps and content are available to you via a Watch & Listen spotlight and list of entertainment apps.

