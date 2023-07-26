Capcom Acquires 3D Computer Graphics Company Swordcanes Studio - News

Capcom announced it has acquired the 3D computer graphics production company Swordcanes Studio by buying all of its shares.

Swordcanes Studio has done animation work on Street Fighter 6, character model production on Final Fantasy XVI, cooperative production on Hi-Fi RUSH, animation work on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Monster Hunter Rise, and more.

"Capcom today announced that it has acquired all shares in Swordcanes Studio Co., Ltd., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary," reads the press release from Capcom.

"Swordcanes strength lies in 3D computer graphics production technology in consumer home video game development and the studio has carried out work on major Capcom titles in the past. As such, Capcom decided to make the studio its wholly-owned subsidiary to sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities.

"Going forward, Capcom will continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organization."

Thanks, Gematsu.

