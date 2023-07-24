[Update] Call of Duty 2023 Appears to be Called Modern Warfare III - News

/ 1,414 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Update:

Activision looks like it has confirmed Call of Duty 2023 will be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

"Whew. Mondays," reads a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account. "Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?"

This is in reference to the leak that showed images of a Monster Energy drinks promotion that features Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on the cardboard.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023

Original post:

Activision Blizzard last week said development on Call of Duty 2023 is "proceeding well" and is set to launch in fourth quarter, which runs from October to December.

This year's Call of Duty game has been reported to be a continuation of 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with Sledgehammer Games leading development. It is looking very likely these reports are correct and the game will be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Twitter user @algebra_sloth have posted images of a Monster Energy drinks promotion that features Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on the cardboard.

It has also been reported operators, weapons, bundles, maps, and modes will carry over from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

This year's Call of Duty is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III by Sledgehammer Games. pic.twitter.com/VfeD70jk15 — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 24, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles