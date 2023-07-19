Activision: Call of Duty 2023 Development is 'Proceeding Well' - News

Activision Blizzard in a quick update on Call of Duty 2023 said development on the game is "proceeding well" and is set to launch in fourth quarter, which runs from October to December.

"Call of Duty approaches its 20-year anniversary in October with around 90 million monthly players, with over half of all engagement on the mobile platform," said Activision in its latest earnings report.

"Activision’s teams are hard at work on major new installments in the franchise slated for the fourth quarter. Development of this year's full annual premium release on PC and console is proceeding well.

"Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, an ambitious, internally developed mobile game tightly integrated with the PC and console experience, continues to progress through regional testing."

It has been reported Call of Duty 2023 will be a continuation of 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with Sledgehammer Games leading development.

