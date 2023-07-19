Activision: Call of Duty 2023 Development is 'Proceeding Well' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,082 Views
Activision Blizzard in a quick update on Call of Duty 2023 said development on the game is "proceeding well" and is set to launch in fourth quarter, which runs from October to December.
"Call of Duty approaches its 20-year anniversary in October with around 90 million monthly players, with over half of all engagement on the mobile platform," said Activision in its latest earnings report.
"Activision’s teams are hard at work on major new installments in the franchise slated for the fourth quarter. Development of this year's full annual premium release on PC and console is proceeding well.
"Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, an ambitious, internally developed mobile game tightly integrated with the PC and console experience, continues to progress through regional testing."
It has been reported Call of Duty 2023 will be a continuation of 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with Sledgehammer Games leading development.
The thing we don't know is, if the Nintendo contract include this title or only start for a latter entry like next year or in 2025 and then continue for 10 years after that point?
Cause the contract had a day and date clause (if I remember correctly) and I'm not seeing how it's possible to do a port in like 2-3 months.
It's late July and the game is not even ready for a showcase... and it's supposed to release by December? The game will be extremely rushed imo.
Supposedly this game is tied directly to last years MW2. Your earned, or paid, cosmetics will move over to this new game. So it's not a "brand new" game technically speaking. Thus shortening development time.
