Activision Blizzard Makes More Money From Mobile Than Consoles or PC

posted 4 hours ago

Activision Blizzard has released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended June 30, 2023.

Revenue for the quarter increased 34 percent year-on-year to $2.21 billion, while net income more than doubled to $587 million.

The gaming publisher now earns more from mobile than consoles or PC. Mobile grossed $943 million (43%) in revenue for the quarter, compared to $594 million (27%) for PC and $556 million (25%) for consoles. Other accounted for $114 million (5%) of the total revenue.

Americas accounted for the majority of revenue for Activision Blizzard having generated $1,278 million (58%) of the total revenue. EMEA accounted for $660 million (30%) of the total revenue and Asia Pacific $269 million (12%).

"This quarter, our talented teams delivered strong performance for our players and shareholders," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick . "We delivered a 50% year-over-year increase in net bookings, operating income growth over 70%, earnings per share growth over 80%, and a record quarter for Blizzard with over $1 billion in net bookings for the first time.

"Most importantly, we continue to set new standards of excellence for workplace culture and provide joy and connection to hundreds of millions of players around the world. While we continue to have concerns about the economy and growing industry competition, we remain focused on the long-term opportunities ahead and completing our merger with Microsoft."

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard also announced today an extension of Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming publisher with a new deadline of October 18 to complete the transaction.

