Rumor: Xbox Live Gold Being Renamed to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 1

Microsoft appears to be renaming Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Core and retiring the Xbox Live branding on September 1st.

Xbox Game Pass Core will be the same price as Xbox Live Gold and have a couple of differences. It will no longer include Games with Gold and instead include over 25 Xbox Game Pass titles instead. It also includes online console multiplayer, as well as member deals and discounts.

The over 25 games included with Xbox Game Pass Core includes Among Us, Descenders, Dishonored 2, DOOM Eternal, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Grounded, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Human Fall Flat, INSIDE, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, State of Decay 2, and Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited. This list is expected to grow in the coming months.

Existing Xbox Live Gold members will be converted to Xbox Game Pass Core. Any free Games with Gold games acquired with Xbox Live Gold will remain in the user's account.

The existing Xbox Game Pass tiers - Console, PC, and Ultimate - will remain unchanged.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made. The rumor comes from Xbox Info Cafe.

