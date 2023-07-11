Dave the Diver Tops 1 Million Players - News

Publisher and developer Mintrocket announced Dave the Diver has surpassed one million players.

"As our game passes its tenth day since the official release, we are thrilled to have reached one million accumulated users," reads a Steam Community post from the publisher. "We are immensely grateful to each and every one of you. While acknowledging areas for improvement, we have diligently addressed them with invaluable feedback from our engaged community. This indispensable input is undeniably what led to positive reviews internationally.



"Looking ahead, we remain committed to carefully listening to your opinions and continuously adding enjoyable and exciting content. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and encourage you to stay tuned for more updates. Thank you!"

More than 1 million players enjoyed DAVE THE DIVER. Thanks for all your support. pic.twitter.com/09GFuQ1xav — DAVE THE DIVER (@DaveDiverGame) July 11, 2023

Read details on the game below:

An adventure, RPG, management hybrid

Explore and unravel the mysteries in the depths of the Blue Hole by day and run a successful exotic sushi restaurant by night.It’s easy to get hooked on the satisfying gameplay loop!

Casual combat and gathering gameplay with rogue-like elements

Dive into the ever-changing Blue Hole and use a harpoon and other weapons to catch fish and various creatures.Upgrade and forge equipment with collected resources and sushi restaurant profits to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the unknown.

Running out of oxygen means leaving collected items and fish behind!



Eccentric characters with a lighthearted narrative

Quirky but lovable characters and a story full of in-jokes, spoofs, and other humorous scenes provide an approachable and enjoyable gameplay experience.



A beautiful sea environment with attractive 2D/3D Art

A combination of pixel and 3D graphics provides a stunning art style that showcases breathtaking underwater scenery. This oceanic adventure is set in the real marine environment of a Blue Hole filled with over 200 kinds of sea creatures.



Ample additional content to complement the main gameplay loop

Minigames, side quests, and multiple storylines provide many hours of entertainment and varied gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

