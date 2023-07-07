Sega Pulls Back From Play-to-Earn Blockchain Games Calling It 'Boring' - News

Sega had been advocating for blockchain gaming, however, the Japanese video game publisher and developer is pulling back from these types of games, according to Sega Co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi speaking with Bloomberg.

"The action in play-to-earn games is boring," said Utsumi. "What’s the point if games are no fun?"

He added, We're looking into whether this technology is really going to take off in this industry, after all."

Sega will continue to offer its smaller franchises to several blockchain games that will be announced later this year and will invest hundreds of millions of yen in related projects.

"For the majority of people in the video game industry, what blockchain advocates say may sound a bit extreme, but that’s how the first penguin has always been," Utsumi said. "We should never underestimate them."

