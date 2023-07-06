IO Interactive Opens New Studio in Brighton, England - News

IO Interactive announced it has opened up a new studio in Brighton, England.

The core team at IO Interactive Brighton is in place and is working on the upcoming game Project 007, that features an original story based on the James Bond IP. IO Interactive’s Copenhagen, Malmo, Barcelona, and Istanbul studios are also working on the game.

"We are extremely proud and excited to open our next studio in Brighton, where we see enormous potential to expand our incredible team and attract the very best talent from the exciting United Kingdom development scene," said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak. "We’re eager to expand our operations to new shores and believe that IOI Brighton is an extremely appealing destination for developers of all crafts."

All five IO Interactive studios will contribute to the development and publishing of all games the company has in development - Project 007, Project Fantasy, and HITMAN.

