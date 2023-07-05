UK-Based Lighthouse Games Receives Investment from Tencent - News

Lighthouse Games, a UK-based studio founded last year by former Playground Games studio head and co-founder Gavin Raeburn, has received an investment from Tencent.

Raeburn speaking with GamesIndustry said the studio still has full control over its creative and publishing decisions. The investment will be used in recruitment and new technology.

"The investment is financial, and we retain control over our game and destiny as a studio, though we are also looking forward to forging strong links with Tencent," said Raeburn.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on building excellent and trusted relationships with the publishers that we work with, and this will continue to be a priority moving forward. Our goal is to be the best at everything we do, and Tencent’s investment along with their continued support, will enable us to fulfil that ambition."

"A number of publishers" have contacted Lighthouse Games, according to Raeburn, to find out more about its plans. In the end it was Tencent that "offered us a deal that really matched our vision."

Raeburn added, "An investment of this scale allows us to grow our team and prove the vision for our game and remain completely independent, whilst still leveraging the skills and experience of one of the world’s largest video game publishers.

"This new beginning also enables us to build our game from the ground up, with no legacy tech or architecture to work around. The shackles are off. It feels truly liberating."

