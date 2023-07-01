Tim Schafer: Double Fine Developing New and Smaller Games - News

/ 112 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Double Fine Productions boss Tim Schafer in an interview with YouTube channel Cressup said the studio is not working on Psychonauts 3 and the studio is developing "new" and "smaller" games.

"I’m not working on Psychonauts 3," said Schafer. He added, "We’re kind of at the ‘Willy Wonka, closed doors’ phase. But soon we could open and cause a lot of harm to a lot of children, just like Willy Wonka."

Schafer said the team has worked on "big games that were admittedly very complex and hard to make, but didn’t have any of the acrimony. Psychonauts 1 had a real tough development, but everyone liked each other the whole time.

"It's not about big games vs. small games. It's about our company's values, and whether we are sticking to them. It causes us to look at what our values are, and actually write them down and share them with the team. So yeah, we'll make big games again. We’re not right now, right now we’re making, you know, smaller games. Secret stuff."

Psychonauts 2 released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in August 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles