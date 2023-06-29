Scorn Headed to PS5 This Fall - News

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ebb Software announced the first-person atmospheric horror game, Scorn, will launch for the PlayStation 5 this Fall.

A physical version will also release at select retailers for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will be distributed by Maximum Games.

Scorn first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the PS5 reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Scorn drops its players into a nightmarish, dream-like world unlike any they’ve encountered before. With grotesque visuals inspired by the works of H.R. Giger, the goal in Scorn is to guide an unfortunate creature through a biomechanical labyrinth world on a journey of self-discovery. However, the ruins of whatever civilization existed there before, as well as the foul abominations calling the ruined halls their home, stand in its way.

By solving its puzzles and interacting with its strange denizens, players will make their way through Scorn‘s various themed areas. Navigate a world of striking visuals, unlock the secrets of its cruel machines, and come to understand what exactly the world of Scorn is and how your own fetid character fits into it.

An Ancient Alien World

Explore a visually impactful world walled with flesh and chitin, vast spaces populated by strange characters and the desolate, haunting imagery that populates Scorn‘s world. Though it may appear to be dead, everything in the world has a purpose.

Full Immersion

Experience total immersion in Scorn‘s dream-like world with total body awareness. Objects are picked up with your hands and machines are visibly operated.

Discover Devious Puzzles

With many of its doors locked, the only way forward in Scorn is to piece together the workings of its various contraptions. Use various items and skills to work through puzzles with unclear consequences and progress through Scorn.

Pick Your Fights

With only three weapons to defend yourself with and a limited supply of ammunition, every fight in Scorn needs to be approached with resources in mind. Fire off too many shots at an abomination that is no threat and you may not have the means to defend yourself later.

