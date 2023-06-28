BIT.TRIP RERUNNER Announced, Includes Over 150 New Levels - News

Choice Provisions has announced BIT.TRIP RERUNNER.

"Over 150 new levels, each with increasing challenges," reads the announcement tweet. "Unleash your creativity with the RUNNER-MAKER tool, create and share your own levels. New gameplay mechanics inspired by the original BIT.TRIP games + The original RUNNER."

+ The original RUNNER#BITTRIP #RERUNNER pic.twitter.com/TZpZgBiD9l — Choice Provisions (@TotallyChoice) June 28, 2023

