BIT.TRIP RERUNNER Announced, Includes Over 150 New Levels - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 419 Views
Choice Provisions has announced BIT.TRIP RERUNNER.
"Over 150 new levels, each with increasing challenges," reads the announcement tweet. "Unleash your creativity with the RUNNER-MAKER tool, create and share your own levels. New gameplay mechanics inspired by the original BIT.TRIP games + The original RUNNER."
BIT.TRIP RERUNNER— Choice Provisions (@TotallyChoice) June 28, 2023
Over 150 new levels, each with increasing challenges
Unleash your creativity with the RUNNER-MAKER tool, create and share your own levels
New gameplay mechanics inspired by the original BIT.TRIP games
+ The original RUNNER#BITTRIP #RERUNNER pic.twitter.com/TZpZgBiD9l
