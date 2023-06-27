Jim Ryan: Publishers Think Xbox Game Pass is 'Value Destructive' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during his pre-recorded deposition video as part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing stated publishers believe Xbox Game Pass is "value destructive."

"I talked to all publishers they unanimously do not like Game Pass, because its value destructive," said Ryan. "[This is a] very commonly held view by publishers."

He added he had no reason to believe Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick would put Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass if Microsoft were not acquiring the company.

