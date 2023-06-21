Sonic Central Stream Set for June 23 - News

Sega announced Sonic Central 2023 live stream will take place this Friday, June 23 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK. It will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

The live stream event will feature a sneak peek of some of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog projects, partnerships, and evens happening in 2023.

Surprise! Sonic Central returns this Friday on Sonic's birthday! pic.twitter.com/XBlveJjHWB — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 21, 2023

Sonic Origins Plus is also set to release on June 23. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Sega earlier this month announced Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch this Fall for $59.99.

