Microsoft Temporarily Blocked From Closing Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

/ 261 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) yesterday filed its application for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in an attempt to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition before the deal's deadline on July 18.

A US District Judge has now issued the temporary restraining order that will prevent Microsoft from closing the deal for now. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard won't be allowed to complete the deal until "after 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the fifth business day after the Court rules on the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction."

The court has set a hearing for the preliminary injunction on June 22 and 23.

The deal has been approved in South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Microsoft's deal is facing a block in the UK, which the two companies are appealing. A case management conference attended by Microsoft and the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), was recently held and Justice Marcus Smith scheduled the hearings for Microsoft's appeal to start July 24 and is expected to last upwards of 10 days.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles