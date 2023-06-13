Xbox's Matt Booty: AAA Games Now Take 4 to 6 Years to Develop - News

/ 345 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty in an interview with Axios said the gaming industry and fans need to realize big-budget games no longer take two or three years to make and now take four to six years.

"I think that the industry and the fans were a little behind the curve on sort of a reset to understand that games aren't two or three years anymore," said Booty discussing the development cycle on big-budget games.

"They're four and five and six years," he added.

Booty explained the reason for the longer development times on AAA games is due to the increased complexity and higher technical marks with 4K graphics and advance lighting.

"There are higher expectations," he said. "The level of fidelity that we're able to deliver just goes up."

Some games will still be made quickly, like those from smaller teams working on indie projects, according to Booty.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles