Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom during the Capcom Showcase 2023 has announced Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will launch in early 2024.

The collection includes high-definition remastered versions of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice.

View the announcement trailer below:

