Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Demo Out Now - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has released a demo for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the demo and demonstration trailer below:

Read details on the demo below:

This demo allows you to play up to Chapter 2 of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Save data from the demo version can be transferred to the full version, allowing you to continue your progress after purchasing the game. Additionally, having save data from the demo will unlock the following content in the full game:

Two screen backgrounds: Sissel Town

Music track (can be listened to in the Music menu): “Ghost Trick”



Solve your own murder in this quirky, puzzle-packed mystery classic, now in high-definition!

BANG! A single bullet rings out in the dark city. But as one life ends, the story is just getting started… Sissel wakes up as a ghost and realizes he has lost his memory along with his life. “Who am I? Who killed me? And why?” With only a few hours until sunrise—and oblivion—to uncover these answers, Sissel must solve the mystery of his own murder, starting with the detective who may have witnessed the crime… Using the powers of the dead, you can possess and manipulate objects and even rewind time as you work to solve brainteasing puzzles in a story chock-full of quirky humor and charming characters.

This long-awaited high-definition remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the classic mystery puzzle game directed by Shu Takumi, creator of the Ace Attorney series, features upgraded visuals and sound. Enjoy new music arrangements by celebrated Great Ace Attorney composer Yasumasa Kitagawa which are fully synchronized with the original music so you can switch between them at any time during gameplay. This is no trick: it’s the ultimate version of this puzzle-solving mystery adventure classic!

Note: the “Full Version Available” button shown on the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective demo title screen and at the end of the demo will become functional after the full version’s release. Until then, this button will not link to the store page.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on June 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles