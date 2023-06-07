Collectathon Side-Scroller Promenade Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Holy Cap have announced collectathon side-scrolling platformer, Promenade, for consoles and PC via Steam in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Oh no! The Great Elevator has been broken and its cogs have been scattered all around the world!

Go on an adventure in a world packed with secrets helped by your friend, a poulp with many abilities. Explore, solve puzzles, wander across dungeons, blast through races and much more in this game inspired by the best 3D platformers.

Travel the world with your poulp using a dynamic moveset.

Interact with colorful characters and solve puzzles.

Explore dungeons and face the bosses that dwell there.

Use to your advantage the different objects and their properties.

Collect the lost cogs, repair the Great Elevator and unlock new levels in this collectathon directly inspired by 3D platformers, such as Mario 64, Banjo-Kazooie, Spyro and, more recently, Mario Odyssey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

