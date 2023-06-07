Metroidvania Forgotlings Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Hitcents and developer ThroughLine Games have announced Metroidvania, Forgotlings, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2024.

"The main theme in Forgotlings is ‘Purpose’—despite living in complex societies with more connectivity than ever before, we still see pervasive loneliness," said ThroughLine Games CEO and creative director Alfred Nguyen "We hope Forgotlings resonates with players in today’s world, providing an imaginative lens through which to view existential threats."

View the official teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ThroughLine Games, the creators from the critically acclaimed Forgotton Anne alongside publisher Hitcents, invite players to step into the Forgotten Lands as Fig, a gifted posing doll on a quest to unite different tribes of forgotlings against an enigmatic beast prophesied to engulf the world in darkness. Severed from their human owners and struggling for survival, the forgotlings’ only hope lies in him.

Take charge as the captain of The Volare, Fig’s ship and base of operations alongside his crew of forgotlings. Save settlements from pesky bandits and other critters through combat mechanics that blend hack-and-slash with strategy and stealth.

Choose the next destination in a 2.5D semi open-world Metroidvania, from uncovering ancient secrets that lie buried in the desert Dunes, to climbing the magnificent Agora Mountains and exploring the majestic Falls. Learn about forgotling psychology to better respond in interactive conversations and build relationships and allies that could determine the fate of a tribe.

Engage in side-quests or earn a reputation by challenging forgotlings to a game of INA, a popular board game transcending tribe affiliations. Search for Power Stones to include in customizable INA decks, or mine for crystals in the environment to place as bets. Join tournaments and climb the ranks to become a Grandmaster, or simply play a match as a form of icebreaker to unlock dialogues and connect with forgotlings.

Thousands of traditionally hand-drawn animation frames combined with full voice acting and a score featuring choir ensemble Theatre of Voices (Arrival, Mary Magdalene) provide an immersive experience deep in an imaginative world and an emotional story about things we have forgotten and the power of diversity.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles