Former CD Projekt RED Devs Establish Warsaw-Based Blank. - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Cyberpunk 2077 game director and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt co-director Mateusz Kanik have announced the formation of a new video game studio called Blank., which is based in Warsaw, Poland. Blank. is working on a character-driven game that is set in an apocalypse.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt executive producers Jedrzej Mroz and Marcin Jefimow have also joined the new studio.

Here is concept art for the first game the studio is working on:

"We’re thrilled to announce Blank. and to start expanding our incredible team," said Kanik. "After working for years in an increasingly conservative industry, we’re ready to make bold, impactful projects that share our unique creativity and values. Where the industry champions a dictatorship of the creative individual, we want to give ownership to the team. Where the industry leans on crunch culture, we prefer work-life balance. Where the industry says bigger is better, we’re setting our sights on highly polished games with a focus on emotion, story, and craftsmanship."

Mroz added, "Over our many years of making games, we’ve seen the importance of marrying inspiring ideas with well-defined scope, that’s supported by a strong team and realistic budget. We’re committed to quality craftsmanship and running the studio in a sustainable way; we plan to increase our projects’ scope as we expand the team and its capabilities."

Jefimow stated, "Our game development philosophy comes from our own stories and experiences. With Blank. we want to build a space where we can honor our histories, but also be playful and open to brand new inspirations as we collaborate creatively. We’ve already got a head start on a budding new project that we can’t wait to share with players and craft with new team members."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles