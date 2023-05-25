Days of Doom Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Atari and developer SneakyBox have announced tactical turn-based roguelite, Days of Doom, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Atari VCS. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Days of Doom is a tactical turn-based roguelite set in an unorthodox post-apocalyptic world. It reinvents a tried-and-true formula, adding quirky characters, unexpected enemies, and intense, engaging combat set against a vibrant and eerie backdrop.

Defying the conventional notions of the end times, Days of Doom is a thrilling post-apocalyptic odyssey set in a colorful, chaotic world where zombies, raiders, zombie raiders, and mutant lizards roam free. You’ll embark on an epic journey to navigate a treacherous wasteland and reach sanctuary amidst the rubble. Armed with a humble group of uniquely skilled survivors, you must strategically maneuver through hordes of undead and other threatening adversaries, manage hard-earned resources, and devise tactics that will allow you to outsmart the undead and mutated swarms.

Mastering the art of turn-based combat is essential to survival in this tortured realm. Each archetypal character class possesses unique abilities that, when skillfully employed, can turn the tide of battle. Kickstart the chaos with Pyro, setting foes ablaze for lingering damage. Unleash the unstoppable duo of Hydromancer and Thrasher, a formidable pair drenching enemies with watery assaults and delivering electrifying surprises. Though the odds seem insurmountable, strategic utilization of each class’ talents, combined with timely upgrades and new abilities, is the key to overcoming the undead (or otherwise disturbing) menaces.

Prepare for endless surprises and relentless challenges, as no two runs in Days of Doom are ever the same. The procedurally generated landscape and the unpredictability of enemy encounters ensure each playthrough offers a fresh opportunity to hone your survival skills, pushing you to the top of your game.

Beautifully animated hand-drawn art that brings the quirky vision of the post-apocalypse to life.

Eight character classes, each equipped with unique default and special abilities.

A dozen enemies from the archetypal zombie to deadly raiders and mutant reptilians, to explosive monstrosities, and two surprisingly brutal boss fights.

Over 50 randomly occurring events that present risk-reward scenarios.

Over 70 items and runes to collect to turn the odds in your favor.

Roguelite progression means no two runs will be the same, but you permanently upgrade stats like party size and speed of resource accumulation, which means each run will get you closer to reaching your goal.

Original orchestral soundtrack by Jelle Dittmar.

