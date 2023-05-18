Lords of the Fallen Arrives October 13 - News

/ 190 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks announced the action RPG, Lords of the Fallen, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 13.

"We are thrilled to announce the release date for Lords of the Fallen, a game our talented team has been lovingly crafting for the last few years," said Hexworks executive producer Saul Gascon. "To celebrate, we are sharing a deeper look at the horrors of Mournstead, an immersive, dark fantasy world that will challenge even the bravest players, with its unique two-realm mechanic. We can’t wait for players to raise their Umbral Lamps this October, and discover the many secrets that lurk behind the darkness."

View the official gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the editions of the game below:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Lords of the Fallen – A copy of the game.

Deluxe Edition (physical and digital)

Lords of the Fallen – A copy of the game.

– A copy of the game. Dark Crusader Starting Class – Brandish the Dark Crusaders’ iconic ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armor set, and amulet*.

– Brandish the Dark Crusaders’ iconic ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armor set, and amulet*. 100-Page Digital Artbook – featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen.

– featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen. Digital Soundtrack – lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full original soundtrack, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen.

– lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full original soundtrack, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen. 3D Model Viewer – View every in-game character model in high-resolution detail.

Collector’s Edition (physical only) ($79.99)

Lords of the Fallen – A copy of the game.

– A copy of the game. 10-inch Dark Crusader Figurine – Admire this renowned warrior in all his glory with this finely detailed 10-inch figurine.

– Admire this renowned warrior in all his glory with this finely detailed 10-inch figurine. Metal Display Case – Display your Dark Crusader figurine in this striking metal display case, complete with LED mood lighting and remote control.

– Display your Dark Crusader figurine in this striking metal display case, complete with LED mood lighting and remote control. Collector’s SteelBook – Featuring an exclusive design.

Dark Crusader Starting Class – Brandish the Dark Crusaders’ iconic ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armor set, and amulet*.

– Brandish the Dark Crusaders’ iconic ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armor set, and amulet*. 100-Page Physical Artbook – Featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen.

– Featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen. Digital Soundtrack – lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full original soundtrack, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen.

– lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full original soundtrack, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen. 3D Model Viewer – View every in-game character model in high-resolution detail.

– View every in-game character model in high-resolution detail. Double-sided poster and art cards.

Pre-Order Bonuses

Exclusive Bronze, Silver, and Gold Armor tincts

3x XP items

5x HP items

5x MP items

Read details on the game below:

Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game.

After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness?

Dare to Hope.

Highlights:

Explore Vast, Interconnected Worlds – Journey across two expansive, parallel worlds in your epic quest to overthrow Adyr. While the living realm presents its own brutal challenges, untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead.

– Journey across two expansive, parallel worlds in your epic quest to overthrow Adyr. While the living realm presents its own brutal challenges, untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead. Define Your Own Legend – Fully customize your character’s appearance from a wide array of visual options, before selecting one of nine character classes. Whichever starting path you take, develop your character to your own playstyle by upgrading stats, weapons, armour and spells.

– Fully customize your character’s appearance from a wide array of visual options, before selecting one of nine character classes. Whichever starting path you take, develop your character to your own playstyle by upgrading stats, weapons, armour and spells. Master Fast, Challenging Fluid Tactical Combat – Only those that master the deep, tactical combat can hope to survive. Choose from 100s of uniquely brutal weapons, or forgo metal for magic with devastating attacks of the arcane.

– Only those that master the deep, tactical combat can hope to survive. Choose from 100s of uniquely brutal weapons, or forgo metal for magic with devastating attacks of the arcane. Unite or Fight in Online Multiplayer – Experience the expansive, single player campaign alone, or invite a second player to join your adventure in uninterrupted, online co-op. But be warned – Heroes from other realms can, and will invade.

– Experience the expansive, single player campaign alone, or invite a second player to join your adventure in uninterrupted, online co-op. But be warned – Heroes from other realms can, and will invade. Wield a Device of Ungodly Power – Your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.

– Your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe. Rise from Death – Fall in the world of the living, and rise again… in the world of the dead. You now have one final chance to return to your living state, as all manner of hellish creature descends upon you.

Key Features:

Embark upon two vast, parallel world—that of the living… and the dead.

Master a fast, fluid and challenging combat system.

Wield devastating magic attacks and character buffs.

Invite a second player to join your campaign in uninterrupted, online multiplayer.

multiplayer. Encounter a wide array of characters, eager to offer a dubious hand…

Fully customize your own unique character.

Choose from nine starting character classes, including Knight, Rogue, and Fire Apprentice.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles