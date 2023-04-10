The Super Mario Bros. Movie Earns $377 Million in 5 Day Opening Smashing Records - Sales

/ 251 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a smashing success earning $204.6 million in five day opening domestically (US and Canada) and $377 million worldwide, according to Variety.

The movie has set many records including the highest-grossing debut of 2023, beating the previous holder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which earned $225.3 million worldwide.

"The box office just kept growing and growing," said Universal's president of domestic distribution Jim Orr. "It's a tremendous worldwide debut, and the movie has a clear runway."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie set the record for the biggest five day opening of all time, beating 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which earned $200 million. It should be of note this is a record specifically for five day openings as three Marvel movies earned over $250 million in three days.

Other records set include the biggest Illumination opening of all time, beating the $208 million grossed by Despicable Me 2 in 2013, as well as the biggest video game opening of all time, beating the $210 million earned by Warcraft in 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles