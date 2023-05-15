Hogwarts Legacy Takes First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 7, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in its second week fell from first to second place, while NBA 2K23 remained in third place. Dead Island 2 dropped two spots to fourth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops III re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor NBA 2K23 Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II EA Sports UFC 4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

