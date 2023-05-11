Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 217K, PS5 Sells 100K - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 32,713 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending May 7, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) debuted in second place and with sales of 31,918 units. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) debuted in seventh place with sales of 16,742 units.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 27,325 units, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 23,401, and Splatoon 3 (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 18,304.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 216,525 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 99,938 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,067 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,324 units, and the 3DS sold 132 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 32,713 (5,283,684) [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 31,918 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 27,325 (419,970) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,401 (5,022,302) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 18,304 (4,009,837) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,244 (3,130,249) [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 16,742 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 16,534 (5,185,620) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 14,179 (1,074,358) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 12,541 (1,226,636)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 184,609 (4,439,072) PlayStation 5 – 84,999 (2,984,697) Switch – 21,429 (19,299,135) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 14,939 (486,274) Switch Lite – 10,487 (5,291,825) PlayStation 4 – 2,067 (7,869,037) Xbox Series S – 674 (252,212) Xbox Series X – 650 (185,609) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 132 (1,191,553)

