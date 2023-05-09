Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ship 10 Million Units Each - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 883 Views
Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 have each shipped over 10 million units worldwide. The figures includes digital sales.
The is up from eight million units shipped for both games in November 2021.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2016, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2017, and for Google Stadia in December 2019.
Dragon Ball FighterZ launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in January 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in September 2018. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are in development.
10M for a fighting game is very rare, unless you're Mortal Kombat, or Smash.
To my knowledge, the only other fighters that have crossed to 10M mark are Super Smash Bros Brawl & Ultimate, Mortal Kombat X & 11, Street Fighter 2 (if combining different iterations), and Tekken 7. Which implies that we now have two DBZ fighters in the Top 10 of all time (Street Fighter 4 and Super Smash Bros 3DS are close behind, rounding out the top 10).