Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ Ship 8 Million Units Each - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ have each shipped over eight million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2016, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2017, and for Google Stadia in December 2019.

Dragon Ball FighterZ launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in January 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch on September 28, 2018.

Bandai Namco is celebrating the milestones by hosting the following campaign (via Gematsu):

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Campaign Period: November 12 to 18 Campaign Details: Raid Boss Battle “Jiren (Full Power)” Participation Reward: Satan Badge (Common) x1, TP Medal x80

Dragon Ball FighterZ Campaign #1 Period: November 12 to 20 Details: Downloadable content characters Bardock, Broly, Zamasu (Fused), Gogeta (SSGSS) are free to play during this period. Campaign #2 Period: November 20 to 28 Details: Downloadable content characters Goku, Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17 are free to play during this period. Campaign #3 Period: November 28 to December 7 Details: Downloadable content characters Jiren, Videl, Goku (GT), Janemba, Gogeta (SSGSS), and Broly (DBS) are free to play during this period.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

