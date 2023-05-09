Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has Reached 'Millions of Players' in First Few Weeks - Sales

by, posted 49 minutes ago

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in the company's earnings call announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has reached "millions of players" in the first few weeks.

"Within the first few weeks, millions of players have joined Cal Kestis and BD-1 in their rebellion against the Empire," said Wilson (via VideoGamesChronicle).

He added, "On Jedi, we’re overjoyed. We made the bold decision to move the title six weeks to give the team the opportunity to really get to the quality of the game that they wanted."

"I think we’re building on where we were with Jedi: Fallen Order and it’s certainly been a very strong launch for us. It’s very early, I think we’re 11 days in at this point, we’re in a different kind of market dynamic, but I would tell you it’s pacing very strongly against our expectations and against Jedi: Fallen Order."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 28.

