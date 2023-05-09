Rumor: Development on Switch Successor is 'Progressing Well' - News

posted 1 hour ago

The development on the successor to the Nintendo Switch is reportedly "progressing well," according to a source who is close to Nintendo that spoke with Nikkei Asia.

"Development seems to be progressing well," said the source. "But a product launch won't happen before next spring at the earliest."

Nintendo has reported sales for the Switch slowed down with a forecast of 15 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This is a 16.5 percent decrease year-on-year.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated its "goal of selling 15 million unit this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal."

