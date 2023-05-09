Rumor: Development on Switch Successor is 'Progressing Well' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 395 Views
The development on the successor to the Nintendo Switch is reportedly "progressing well," according to a source who is close to Nintendo that spoke with Nikkei Asia.
"Development seems to be progressing well," said the source. "But a product launch won't happen before next spring at the earliest."
Nintendo has reported sales for the Switch slowed down with a forecast of 15 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This is a 16.5 percent decrease year-on-year.
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated its "goal of selling 15 million unit this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal."
Considering every platform holder essentially start development on their next console right after releasing the previous one, it would be a bit strange if development isn't prgressing well, 6+ years into it.
Just let it be a more powerful Switch named "Switch 2", please.
We don't even need PS5 levels of power. If its performance is comparable to, say, a PS4 Pro, that's more than enough. I suppose DLSS and other fancy Nvidia technologies could help close the gap to reach that level of performance even if the chip's raw power isn't enough by itself.
Even if you had to downgrade the graphics for multiplatform releases, no game in a PS4 Pro looks bad. The power-issue, perceptually, would't matter nearly as close as it did for the Switch VS PS4/One releases.
In my honest opinion as a Switch user ever since its release, that's all I want (other than better online) after 7 years of use. More raw power in the little handheld that could.
I haven't bought a Switch yet and at this point I think I'd rather wait lol
Well you have missed out on a great system. Its never too late though and there is lots to explore on it.
Wait to see if the successor is backwards compatible. You never know nowadays...
Better wait. Switch is just too weak, buy Nintendo next gen console and enjoy better hardware. Prety sure it's gonna be close to PS4PRO in performance, weaker on paper, but better techs like DLSS giving it great benefits.