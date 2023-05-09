Nintendo President: Switch 15 Million Forecast for This Fiscal Year 'is a Bit of a Stretch' - Sales

/ 432 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo today released its earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 revealing lifetime shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch have reached 125.62 million units.

Nintendo has set a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 at 15.00 million.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call with investors attended by Bloomberg said its 15 million forecast is a bit of a stretch and there's no new or upgraded hardware factored into the forecast.

"Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year," said Furukawa. "Our goal of selling 15 million unit this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal."

If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast it would bring lifetime Switch shipment figures to 140.62 million at the end of March 2024. This would be 13.4 million behind lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles