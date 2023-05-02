Respawn Developing 2 More Star Wars Games, Titanfall Director Working on 'Something New' - News

Titanfall game director Steve Fukuda is developing a new IP at Respawn Entertainment, according to Respawn boss Vince Zampella who spoke with Axios.

Zampella said Fukuda is leading a "very small" and "skunkworks" team at Respawn with "the mission is to find the fun in something new."

Respawn is also developing at least two more Star Wars games. One of them is a strategy title made in concert with new studio Bit Reactor and the other is a first-person shooter developed in-house.

Respawn also continues to work on the 2019 battle royale game, Apex legends, which continues to perform well.

"At the end of the day, it's interactive entertainment, so that interactive portion has to feel good," said Zampella. He added, "The story can be great, and it has to be great, especially in Star Wars, right? But if it doesn't feel good, who cares?"

