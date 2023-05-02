Marvel's Midnight Suns Launches May 11 for PS4 and Xbox One, Switch Version Cancelled - News

Publisher 2K and developer Firaxis Games announced Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as a digital-only release on May 11. The Nintendo Switch version has also been cancelled.

The fourth DLC - Blood Storm - will also release on May 11. All previously released DLC will be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on launch day and included in the Legendary Edition of the game, as well as the Season Pass.

View the Blood Storm - Storm DLC trailer below:

Read details on the Blood Storm DLC below:

Generally regarded as one of the most powerful mutants on the planet, Storm, real name Ororo Munroe, was orphaned at a young age and taken in by a village priestess while traveling to her mother’s home in Kenya. When their village was suffering during a drought, Ororo used her newly awakening powers to summon much-needed rain to save her family.

Years later, when word of her ability to control the weather had spread, Ororo was recruited to the X-Men by Charles Xavier and took the name Storm. She went on to lead the X-Men, using her mutant abilities to help people all over the world. While searching for an endangered mutant child in New York with Wolverine, Storm meets up with Magik, who encourages her to join the Midnight Suns in Blood Storm.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

