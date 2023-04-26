PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May 2023 Announced - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment, following a leak, has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for May 2023. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 until Monday, June 5, 2023.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are GRID Legends for the PS5 and PS4, Chivalry 2 for the PS5 and PS4, and Descenders for the PS4. They will be available from Tuesday, May 2.

Read details on the games below:

GRID Legends | PS4, PS5

Welcome to GRID Legends: a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling and unpredictable motorsport, incredible race variety and an immersive narrative that puts you at the heart of the action. Take the spotlight in an engrossing racing story, brought to life by a world-class cast including Ncuti Gatwa in a ground-breaking extended reality production. Face fierce personalities, paddock politics, on-track drama and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, as a fly-on-the-wall documentary captures every moment.

Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5

Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield in this multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – experience large-scale conflicts in sprawling medieval environments ranging from Tournament grounds to full-scale castle sieges. Pick your playstyle with 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities and much more then charge headfirst into stunning 64-player cinematic battles. The PS5 version runs in 4K at 60fps.

Descenders | PS4

Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master, featuring an in-depth physics system that lets you control every subtle movement of your rider. Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play with procedurally generated levels. Earn special mutators each time you play, and work out which abilities work best for your riding style and earn new bikes and threads as you build your online Rep system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles