Gunfire Reborn Arrives June 1 for PS5 and PS4

Publisher 505 Games and developer Duoyi Network announced Gunfire Reborn will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on June 1 for $19.99.

The level-based adventure game featuring FPS, Roguelite and RPG elements first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in May 2020, followed by the full release in November 2021. It also released for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in October 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Gunfire Reborn is an adventure level-based game featuring first-person shooter, roguelite, and RPG elements. Players can control unique heroes—each with different abilities—as they adventure through random levels and pick up randomly dropped weapons. You can play Gunfire Reborn alone or cooperatively with up to three other players (four-player cooperative play).

Every level is random; each new restart is a brand-new experience. You will meet different heroes and experience new weapons, items, checkpoints, and unique combat rhythms across the game’s many levels.

First-person shooter, roguelite, and RPG combined gameplay. Construct diverse Builds through death cycles for a different experience.

Over 100 different items and various weapons.

Many heroes and multiple game plus with different game mechanisms.

Unique art style.

A cooperative, level-based adventure.

